/‘It was perfect’: Trump says he underwent MRI test amid reignited health concerns

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 27) said that he had undergone an MRI examination. The statement come amid reignited concerns regarding the 79-year-old president’s health after his visibly swollen ankles were spotted during a summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Trump attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit then travelled to Japan on Monday. He will also be travelling to South Korea as part of his six day Asia tour.

“It was perfect,” he told reporters of the MRI test on board Air Force One en route to Tokyo, without providing details on why he underwent the medical examination.

A magnetic resonance imaging scan, which uses magnets and radio waves, can create detailed images of the inside of the body that can be used for monitor a range of conditions.

Trump is the second oldest person to serve as US president and the oldest to be inaugurated as US president after he retook the White House in January to serve his second term.

Earlier this month, Trump’s doctor said that he was in “exceptional health” following a medical evaluation. Following concerns about the president’s health, White House in July admitted that Trump was experiencing swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand due to “chronic venous insufficiency,” a benign and common condition, especially in people over 70 years old. Trump’s health fears had surfaced pictures showed his swollen ankles and makeup covering the afflicted part of his hand.