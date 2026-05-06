/‘It frustrates her’: Obama reveals Trump caused ‘genuine tension’ in his marriage to Michelle

Former US president Barack Obama has said that ongoing political pressures, including those linked to Donald Trump, have created “genuine tension” in his marriage to Michelle Obama.

In an interview with The New Yorker journalist Peter Slevin, Obama reflected on how his role as a leading Democratic figure continues to weigh on his personal life, more than a decade after leaving the White House.

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Obama said he had initially believed that institutional safeguards such as the US Constitution would constrain Trump’s presidency. However, he noted that this expectation was quickly upended, prompting increasing calls for him to publicly respond to developments during Trump’s time in office. These included controversial policies such as the attempted ban on travellers from several Muslim-majority countries and the expansion of immigration detention programmes.

According to Obama, the pressure to re-enter the political arena, whether through campaign appearances or public messaging, has had a direct impact on his relationship. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her,” he said, referring to Michelle Obama’s reaction to the constant demands on his time.

He added that his wife would prefer him to step back from public life. “She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” he said.

Obama has previously spoken about the strain political life placed on his family, particularly the scrutiny faced by Michelle Obama and their daughters during their years in the White House as the first Black presidential family.

The remarks come amid continued speculation among some Democratic supporters about a potential political role for Michelle Obama. However, other party figures suggested such expectations may be unrealistic in the current political climate.