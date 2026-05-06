/‘Much higher than before’: Trump threatens ‘intense’ bombing if Iran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) renewed threats against Iran, warning that if Tehran does not allow Hormuz to be open to all, “bombing” will start at a “much higher level” and more intense than it was before. This comes after a report suggested that Washington and Tehran were close to reaching a deal to end the war and set a framework for nuclear negotiations.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran.”

He added, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

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This comes after a US media outlet, Axios reported that Washington and Tehran were close to agreeing on a memorandum of understanding to end the war. It added that both sides will set a framework for more detailed negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced that he is pausing the US military operation ‘Project Freedom’, aimed at directing stranded commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting a possibility of sealing a deal to end the war. However, he maintained that the US blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place as Tehran kept its own closure of the world’s most strategic trade route.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockade has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.