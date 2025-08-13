/'Is it Catch 22? Is it Kafka?': US judge questions Pentagon's new press policy

A dispute unfolded in federal court between The New York Times and the Trump administration over new Pentagon restrictions on journalists covering the Defense Department. Earlier this month, Judge Paul Friedman ruled that the Pentagon’s updated media access policies were unconstitutional and ordered that Times reporters have their credentials reinstated.

However, the administration announced plans to appeal the decision. In response, the Defense Department introduced stricter measures, shutting down the Pentagon’s Correspondents' Corridor and relocating reporters to an annex in another building. The revised policy also mandates that "all journalist access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorized department personnel."

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At a hearing in Washington on Monday (March 30), Theodore Boutrous, representing the Times, criticized the administration, accusing it of "gaslighting" and “bad faith.” "We've seen this movie before," Boutrous said. “They made the press credentials that we fought so hard to get back meaningless.” In a sworn statement, Times reporter Julian Barnes highlighted logistical barriers, noting journalists could not walk to the new press facility or use the Pentagon shuttle. "How weird is that?" Judge Friedman remarked. "Is it Catch 22? Is it Kafka?"

Barnes added that reporters were eventually told they would be allowed to use the shuttle bus. After hearing arguments from both sides, including Justice Department lawyer Sarah Welch, Friedman did not immediately issue a ruling.