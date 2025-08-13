/Iran parliament panel approves Strait of Hormuz toll plan as war disrupts global shipping: State media

Iranian state media has reported that a key parliamentary commission has approved a proposal to impose tolls on vessels transiting the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a move that could reshape global energy trade flows. The plan, cited by a member of Iran’s parliament security commission, outlines a framework for ‘financial arrangements’ including a rial-based toll system designed to reinforce what officials describe as Iran’s sovereign authority over the waterway. The proposal also signals a significant geopolitical escalation.

It includes provisions to bar vessels associated with the United States and Israel from passing through the strait, while also targeting countries that enforce sanctions against Iran. Additionally, the plan calls for coordination with Oman, which shares control of the narrow maritime corridor on the opposite shore, suggesting a broader regional dimension to the initiative.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints, handling roughly 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments during normal conditions. However, since the outbreak of the ongoing Middle East conflict, maritime traffic through the strait has sharply declined. According to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, crossings have dropped by approximately 95%, reflecting both heightened security risks and disruptions linked to the war.

The dramatic reduction in traffic is already reverberating across global energy markets, contributing to supply concerns and increased price volatility. Analysts warn that any formal implementation of tolls or transit restrictions could further strain international trade routes, escalate tensions in the region, and intensify uncertainty for oil-importing countries.