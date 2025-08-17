Add as a preferred source on Google

'Is he starving? Wounded? Alive?': Nepali hostage's sister addresses Hostage Square, says...

Published: Aug 17, 2025, 02:02 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 02:02 IST
'Is he starving? Wounded? Alive?': Nepali hostage's sister addresses Hostage Square, says...

Bipin Joshi's sister Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Bipin was a student of agriculture and was taken to Gaza by Hamas from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023. A number of protesters in the crowd wave Nepali flags in solidarity with Pushpa and her mother, Padma, who arrived in Israel last week for the first time.

The sister of the Nepali hostage held in Gaza, Bipin Joshi, addressed the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where she said her family has no idea about the condition of her brother. The 17-year-old Pushpa Joshi said in the demonstration, “My brother is a student who was caught in a war he has no side in. It took us 22 months to find the strength to come here."

Bipin was a student of agriculture and was taken to Gaza by Hamas from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023. A number of protesters in the crowd wave Nepali flags in solidarity with Pushpa and her mother, Padma, who arrived in Israel last week for the first time.

“We were isolated in Nepal, separated by language, culture, and fear. We focused on prayers for him, but prayers are not enough,” Pushpa said.


She also said that the footage of Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, where the two Hamas hostages appeared emaciated and in dire health, "shattered us. My mom and dad are devastated, barely holding on.”

“Almost two years without a sign of life. Is he starving? Wounded? Alive?” Pushpa asked while struggling to speak after crying. "I miss you so much, brother. Don’t lose hope, be strong, stay alive," she said.

