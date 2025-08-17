/‘Netanyahu himself a problem, working against Israel’: Denmark to sanction Israeli PM?

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, hinted that she might sanction Israel by saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is now the actual problem. In an interview with a Danish daily, Frederiksen hinted she might sanction the Israeli prime minister or even Israel as a whole.

She said in the interview, "Netanyahu himself is a problem now," adding that she believes he shouldn't be leading Israel anymore and that the country would be better off without him.

She said Netanyahu's offensive in Gaza has gone "too far" now. She said that it's no longer only in Gaza. "It is settler violence, the additional settlements in the West Bank backed by Netanyahu, and the government's opposition to a two-state solution, which blocks peace," the Danish PM said.

"We have a huge political problem with a very, very right-wing government in Israel, which, in my opinion, is currently working against Israel's interests as well," she said. She added that Denmark is the country that has supported Israel's statehood since World War 2.

"It is about political pressure, about sanctions. It can be against settlers or ministers, and it can also be against Israel as a whole," she said in the interview.

Frederiksen also said it is not her task to consider whether Denmark should comply with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Netanyahu, should he travel to Denmark, and detain him.