/‘Netanyahu himself a problem, working against Israel’: Denmark to sanction Israeli PM?

c said in an interview that the Israeli PM himself is a problem now and is working against the interests of Israel. She hinted that Denmark can sanction the leader or Israel as a whole.
Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, hinted that she might sanction Israel by saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is now the actual problem. In an interview with a Danish daily, Frederiksen hinted she might sanction the Israeli prime minister or even Israel as a whole.
She said in the interview, "Netanyahu himself is a problem now," adding that she believes he shouldn't be leading Israel anymore and that the country would be better off without him.
She said Netanyahu's offensive in Gaza has gone "too far" now. She said that it's no longer only in Gaza. "It is settler violence, the additional settlements in the West Bank backed by Netanyahu, and the government's opposition to a two-state solution, which blocks peace," the Danish PM said.
Also read: Ukraine’s future on the line? Zelensky and Trump to meet in Washington on Monday; European leaders invited - All you need to know
"We have a huge political problem with a very, very right-wing government in Israel, which, in my opinion, is currently working against Israel's interests as well," she said. She added that Denmark is the country that has supported Israel's statehood since World War 2.
"It is about political pressure, about sanctions. It can be against settlers or ministers, and it can also be against Israel as a whole," she said in the interview.
Frederiksen also said it is not her task to consider whether Denmark should comply with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Netanyahu, should he travel to Denmark, and detain him.
She said, "I have no expectation that Netanyahu will come to Denmark. But I expect Danish authorities to handle it if it happens. I have nothing further to add."