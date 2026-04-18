/'Iran will close Strait of Hormuz if US blockade not lifted': Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf's message to Trump

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday (April 17) issued a warning to Donald Trump, saying that if the US naval blockade continues, Tehran will close the Strait of Hormuz. "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," Ghalibaf wrote on X, adding that passage through the waterway would depend on Iranian authorisation.

Here's what Ghalibaf said in his post on X

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The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.

They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.

With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.

Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with ‘Iranian authorization’.

Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.

Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks. Read the real and accurate news of the negotiations in the recent interview of the Foreign Ministry spokesman.