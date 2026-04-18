'Will bring Iran uranium back home to USA', says Trump at Turning Point USA event in Phoenix

President Donald Trump said that Iran’s uranium would be transferred to the United States as part of any future peace agreement, adding that Washington would assist Tehran in extracting it from nuclear sites previously targeted in US strikes. Speaking at an event hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Trump described plans for joint efforts to retrieve the material. "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump said in a speech to the conservative Turning Point USA movement in Phoenix, Arizona. "We're going to take it back home to the USA very soon." Trump was introduced by Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk.

Trump also spoke on broader negotiations with Iran, describing the process as progressing positively and suggesting that a potential agreement would have global significance. He claimed Iran had reopened a key maritime route, saying the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open and ready for business,” while noting that restrictive measures would remain in place until a final transaction was completed. He further said that the United States would secure what he referred to as ‘nuclear dust’, and insisted that no financial exchange would take place in any form.

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He explained that the recovery process would involve joint operations with Iran at nuclear sites, reiterating that excavation efforts would be part of the plan. Trump also said the Iran deal was not connected to Lebanon but claimed broader regional implications, adding that he intended to ‘make Lebanon great again’.

He further said that he had previously ended multiple conflicts and suggested that additional agreements could increase that number. Separately, Trump criticised NATO, saying he had declined assistance from the alliance in past situations, claiming they had been ineffective when needed and suggesting instead that the United States had been the stronger partner.

Remember, I am the peacemaker: Trump

Trump described himself as a “peacemaker,” claiming credit for resolving multiple international conflicts. He said that he had “settled 8 wars” and added that one of the conflicts he helped prevent could have resulted in massive casualties, saying it “would have killed 30 to 50 million people,” referring to the India-Pakistan war. Trump also criticized international perceptions of US foreign policy, claiming, 'nobody thanks the US. They don’t say, thank you so much. They think we’re stupid.” On immigration policy, he said the US had suspended all refugee resettlement programs except for what he described as “persecuted South Africans,” alleging there was a “genocide” and claiming, “they kill people if they’re white.” He further said that the country was experiencing “reverse migration for the first time in more than 50 years,” calling it “a beautiful thing actually.”