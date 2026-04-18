/'We're going to get it together at a nice leisurely pace': Trump says US will recover Iran’s enriched uranium, Iran denies transfer claim

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with news agency Reuters that the United States is planning to collaborate with Iran to recover its enriched uranium and transport it back to the US. "We're going to get it together. We're ‌going to go in with Iran, at a nice leisurely pace, and go down and start excavating with big machinery... We'll bring it back to the United States," Trump said during a phone interview.

He also referred to "nuclear dust," claiming it would be retrieved "very soon." The term appeared to describe remnants following reported U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last year. Iran, however, strongly rejected the claim. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said there was no agreement to transfer uranium.

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"Iran's enriched uranium is not ⁠going to be transferred anywhere; transferring uranium to the United States has not been an option for us," Baghaei told state television. Iran is estimated to possess over 900 pounds of uranium enriched up to 60% purity. The issue remains a central point of contention in ongoing US-Iran tensions, particularly concerning nuclear capabilities.

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was a key reason behind the conflict, while Iran maintains that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful civilian purposes. He also said that the US would continue its naval blockade until a formal agreement is reached. "I think the deal will go very quickly. We're getting along very well with Iran," he said.