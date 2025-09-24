Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (September 24), said that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb.

"I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb," Pezeshkian said.



The Iranian president started his speech saying, "Is this the state of our world? The world in these two years was witness to genocide in Gaza, was witness to the destruction of homes and repeated violation, was witness to sovereignty and territorial integrity in Lebanon, was witness to the devastation of Syria's infrastructure, was witness to assault against the people of Yemen, was witness to the force starvation of emaciated children in the arms their mothers, was witness to the assassination of Iran's scientists, was witness to the surreptitious raids infringing upon the sovereignty of nations, violating the territorial integrity of states and openly targeting leaders of people."

"And all of this under the full support of the most heavily armed regime in the face of the earth and under the pretext of self defence. Would you countenance such things for yourself?" he asked.