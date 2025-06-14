/‘Iran has never been weaker’: Netanyahu urges Iranians to rise against 'evil, oppressive regime', warns ‘more strikes on the way’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a direct appeal to the people of Iran, urging them to stand up against what he called an “evil and oppressive regime.”

His message came after Israel launched a large-scale military operation inside Iran, striking over 200 military and nuclear sites.

“The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime,” Netanyahu said in a video address on Friday.

He described the offensive, named Operation Rising Lion, as “one of the greatest military operations in history.”

‘The regime does not know what hit them’

Referring to the airstrikes that killed top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists, Netanyahu said, “As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom.”

He continued, “The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker.”

In his message to the Iranian public, Netanyahu said: “I am with you, the Israeli people are with you.”

He added that more action could follow. “More is on the way,” he warned, noting that the strikes would continue “for as many days as it takes.”

Iran retaliates with drones and missiles

In response, Iran launched a series of drone and missile attacks against Israeli targets. According to reports, the Islamic Republic first sent around 100 drones, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems.

This was followed by dozens of missiles. Some of them managed to get through and caused damage in Israeli cities. At least seven people were injured, according to emergency services.

Tehran called the Israeli airstrikes “a declaration of war” and warned that it would “open the gates of hell” in response.

Israeli defence minister warns of ‘heavy price’

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Iran had “crossed red lines by launching missiles towards Israeli civilian areas.”

He added, “Tehran will pay a heavy price.”