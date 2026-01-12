The protest in Iran is only growing stronger by the day, and now an Iranian woman on social media asks, why is the West not joining forces with them. Why are universities that continue to stand in solidarity with Palestine not sloganeering ‘Free Iran’? After protests and brutality, President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered that no force should be used on silent protesters, but reports of demonstrators dying are still coming to the fore. Talking about the duality, she said, “History will remember this moment. It will remember who spoke about universal freedom and who decided that some lives are less important than preserving a narrative. Long live Iran."

The Iranian girl, who is a follower of Zoroastrianism, said the Iran is receiving silence “because the truth exposes the lie.” She went on to say it is “because acknowledging Iran destroys the ideological fantasy they have built.”

Highlighting what is currently unfolding in the country, she spoke of the regime and the protest that the masses are posing against it. “It is a theocratic authoritarian regime that exists by exporting violence, funding Islamist groups, and suppressing its own people. Yes, it funds Hamas. It funds Hezbollah. All these small proxy groups in the region and worldwide are financed with Iranian money — not government or regime money, but stolen funds: money taken from workers who today in Iran cannot even afford bread; from families destroyed by inflation; from women who are beaten, imprisoned, tortured, and raped for refusing religious submission," she noted.

Further added, “At this very moment, as you read this, Iran — a country with over 92 million people — is being destroyed in real time.”