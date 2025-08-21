/'India not biggest buyer of Russian oil': Jaishankar hits back at Trump tariff during Moscow visit

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (August 21) hit back at the Trump tariff war, stressing that India is not the biggest buyer of Russian oil. This comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil amid its war with Ukraine.

Jaishankar, during his visit to Russia, expressed that he was "perplexed" as India's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased.

Speaking during a press conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar said that China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil, not India.

He added that India is not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022.

"We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil; that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South," he said.

"We are a country where the Americans have said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you had referred to," he added.

Jaishankar and Lavrov also exchanged views on Ukraine, Europe, Iran, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indian sub-continent. They also spoke about the cooperation in the UN, G20, SCO and BRICS.

India's external affairs minister further reaffirmed the shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia.