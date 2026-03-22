/'If you cannot keep your Greenland, just ask us': Iran offers help amid war with US

The Iran war has entered its fourth week with US and Israel continuing their air strikes on the country and its top leadership. Now, with Trump urging NATO and EU allies to help the United States secure Strait of Hormuz the key oil route, Iran has mocked Washington for "begging" the European Union for help. In fact it has offered to protect Greenland from Trump.

“Trump first threatened the European Union, then begged them. Today he said if you don’t come, we will come and take Greenland. I want to tell the European Union, if you cannot keep your Greenland, just ask us, we will come to protect it," said the Iranian spokesperson.

Trump's threat to Denmark

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Relations between the United States and Denmark reached a historical low in early 2026, due to President Trump’s aggressive and public claims regarding the annexation of Greenland.

However, the tensions over Greenland between Denmark, European countries and the United States eased after Trump agreed to diplomatic negotiations with NATO partners during a high-stakes meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21.

On February 07, Denmark's foreign minister said that his country is now in a better position compared to the recent past over President Trump's wish to take Greenland under US control.