/‘I’m not afraid’: Ex-FBI chief James Comey pleads not guilty in criminal case pushed by Trump

James Comey, the former FBI director, pleaded not guilty in the criminal case imposed by US President Donald Trump against him. The American president had demanded that the Department of Justice pursue his longtime foe. The former FBI director appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday (October 8), facing charges stemming from his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

“I’m not afraid, and I hope you’re not, either,” Comey said in a video message responding to his indictment last week, The Independent reported. “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system," he added.

Comey vs Trump

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump fired Comey during his first term in the White House, and since then, he has been a major target of the American president and his allies. It all started because of Comey's investigation into whether Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian figures to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

What's the allegation against Comey

As per the two-count indictment, Comey is accused of making a false statement during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020. The former FBI chief firmly denied all the allegations against him.

Comey's lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered the plea on Comey's behalf during a roughly 25-minute court hearing. “Our view is that this prosecution was brought at the direction of President Trump," Fitzgerald said in court.