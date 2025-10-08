/US Tomahawk missiles: 2,000 Russian military sites, 76 air bases - Here’s what will be in danger if Trump gives the weapon to Zelensky

Amid the discussion on the US Tomahawk cruise missiles promised to Ukraine, it has been reported that around 2,000 Russian military sites would fall within range of Ukraine’s forces if Washington approves the delivery of the weapons. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the extended-range Tomahawk variant could be employed to about 2,500 kilometres (1,553 miles), which would put at least 1,945 Russian military targets in range.

The reports listed various sites, including a large Shahed drone factory in the Alabuga industrial zone in Tatarstan and numerous military airfields. The report further claimed that 76 air bases would be reachable by the extended-range Tomahawks and 67 by the standard version.

Meanwhile, George Barros, a Russia analyst with the ISW, told Kyiv Post that Ukraine has an “operational requirement of striking Russia’s intermediate and deep rear.”

“If Ukraine had Tomahawk missiles, Ukraine could destroy the factory in Tatarstan that has the capacity to produce 2,700 of them monthly,” he noted.

What's Russia's take on the missile?

Russia said it was closely observing the possible deliveries of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for use against Moscow in the ongoing war. However, the Kremlin further stated on Monday (September 29) that the long-range missile would not bring significant change to the battlefield. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said it was essential to find out if America or Ukraine supplied the targeting data for missiles.

This came after the US Vice President JD Vance revealed on Sunday (September 28) that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for the long-range missiles for help in the war with Russia. Vance told Fox News that Trump would take the final call in the matter.

‘We need it but won’t use it’

Zelensky, during an interview with Axios, hinted that the US is planning to give a weapon system to his army that will help his country during the war with Russia. Axios' Barak Ravid asked the Ukrainian president, "What is the one tangible thing that you need Trump to give you in order for you to win on the battlefield?"

Zelensky replied, "I told him about one thing we need. He said he will work on it."