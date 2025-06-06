US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 5) said that he asked “crazy” Elon Musk to leave his administration as the rift between the two deepens.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

Responding to the post, the billionaire wrote on X, “Such an obvious lie. So sad.”

The US President also threatened to terminate the Tesla CEO’s government subsidies and contracts.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

In another post, Trump said, “I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Musk hits back at Trump

Responding to a post on social media that said whether Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him, Musk said: “Yes.”

Earlier, he also said, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?”

The Tesla CEO also claimed that Trump is in the Epstein files, claiming that this is why they are not being released.



“Time to drop the really big bomb: DonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” he wrote on X.



