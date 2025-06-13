/‘I am reversing invasion’: Trump blames Biden, Newsom for ‘flooding America with 21 million illegal aliens’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 12) accused his predecessor Joe Biden's administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom of “flooding America with 21 million illegal aliens”. This comes amid the administration's rising tension with California authorities over Trump's order to deploy thousands of military personnel amid anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles.

“The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!” he added.