/'I am alive and we will crush Iran entirely', says Netanyahu; reveals three goals in Iran war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (March 19) during a press conference from Jerusalem Government Press Office, Israel, said that after 20 days of war, Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or develop ballistic missiles. He starte his statement in Hebrew, later translated into English, and said: “We will crush them entirely, all those capabilities.” Netanyahu claimed that Israel has degraded Iran’s capabilities ‘to such a degree’ that it can no longer achieve ‘what they have planned’. According to him, while Iran intended to cause massive destruction in Israel, "they’re falling in Lebanon and Iran" instead.

He added, "We will change the Middle East, I promise you that," and described Iran as ‘weaker than its ever been’, while asserting that Israel is stronger. Addressing Israelis concerned about the duration of the war, he said "it will take as long as is necessary," emphasizing unity with the statement, “We together will work, and we will win together.”

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What are three goals outlined by Netanyahu on Iran war?

Netanyahu outlined three main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat, removing the ballistic missile threat, especially before such systems are placed deep underground and become immune to aerial strikes, and creating conditions for the Iranian people to “grasp their freedom.” He went on to detail Israel’s military actions, including targeting missile and drone arsenals, launch systems, and nuclear-related infrastructure such as factories producing missile components. He said Israel is dismantling Iranian industry in a way "that we didn't do before," while noting "there's still more work to do, and we're going to do it."

Finally, Netanyahu addressed what he described as "fake news" suggesting Israel drew the United States into the conflict. He remarked: "Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do? Come on," adding that Donald Trump "always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America" and for "future generations."