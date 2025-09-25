/'Hybrid attack,' says Defence Minister after several drone sightings in Denmark

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the recent drone sighting near airports is part of a hybrid attack. During the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, more drones were spotted in northern Denmark. The police mentioned Aalborg Airport and three other airports in the country. Due to this, flight operations from Aalborg Airport were suspended, which is also a military base. Addressing the media, the defence minister said, "There can be no doubt that everything points to this being the work of a professional actor when we are talking about such a systematic operation in so many locations at virtually the same time. This is what I would define as a hybrid attack using different types of drones.”

On Monday (Sep 22), similar activity was witnessed near Copenhagen Airport. The authorities said it was conducted by ‘capable actor’. While Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it a serious attack on Danish infrastructure.

What is police saying about the latest drone sightings in Denmark



In a statement released by North Jutland police following the drone sightings, chief inspector Jesper Bøjgaard Madsen said: "We cannot yet comment on the purpose of the drones flying in the area, nor can we say anything about who the actor behind it is," while adding "If we get the opportunity, we will take down the drones."

Similarly, South Jutland police also said that they are "taking the situation seriously" after receiving multiple reports of drone sightings in Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup. The police added that no flights were affected and that there's no danger to the public.

What happened in Copenhagen on Monday?



The Kastrup airport in Copenhagen was shut on Monday (Sep 22) for several hours after a number of drone sightings in and around the airspace. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, while talking to the reporters earlier this week, hinted at possible Russian involvement, but the claim was categorically denied by Kremlin.

"It says something about the times we live in and what we as a society must be prepared to deal with," the Danish PM had said while not ruling out Moscow's hand to which Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the allegations were "unfounded."