/'HOW DARE YOU': Israel slams Iran at UN for seeking global help, claims 'Iran making missiles with 4,000 km range'

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, a faceoff between representatives of both nations at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday (June 20). While Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, termed Israel's strikes as “betrayal of diplomacy by the US”, Israel’s United Nations ambassador Danny Danon slammed Tehran for seeking help from the international community. Slamming Iran, Danon said, “How dare you write five letters last week to this assembly to demand a session and ask the international community for sympathy? How dare you ask the international community to protect you from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda? You are not a victim. You are not even a diplomat. You are a wolf pretending to be a diplomat, and we are done pretending otherwise.”

He added, "Iran is developing missiles with a range of 4,000 km. We are protecting our children and yours. If no one leads this fight, we will. We will not stop until Iran's nuclear threat is dismantled. We do not apologize for neutralizing a threat. We're acting where international community hesitated.”

About Iranian foreign minister meeting European counterparts, he said that his country sought genuine efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities. "We have seen diplomatic talks for the last few decades, and look at the results," he told reporters. "If it is going to be like another session and debates, that's not going to work."

Ahead of the meeting, Danny Danon submitted an official letter to the President of the UN Council demanding a clear condemnation of Iran following its direct attack on Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva — a medical institution that treats Jews, Muslims, and Christians. He said, “This is not just an attack on civilian infrastructure — it is a war crime. Iran’s claims about targeting military sites are a blatant lie. This is state-sponsored terrorism.”

Earlier, Danny had said that since the June 13 strike, Iran has launched 450 missiles and hundreds of UAVs targeting civilian populations. He added that 24 people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl battling cancer, over 1,100 were injured, and more than 25,000 civilian properties were damaged.

What did Iran say at UNHRC?