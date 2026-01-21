US President Donald Trump, while celebrating his 1 year in the White House, declared his term as supreirior than any other in history. “I don’t think there’s been a term like it. I don’t think any President has had a better first year… I inherited a mess, and now we have the hottest country in the world," Trump said.

Trump, who was scheduled to start a press briefing at 1 p.m. EST in White House with his press secretary Karoline Leavitt, arrived over 45 minutes late. The American president was a “special guest,” on the occasion of the 79-year-old completing one year in office since taking over in January 2025.

Why was the delay?

Amid the Davos World Economic Forum, the American president was reported to have a tight schedule. The President was delayed as he was flying into Washington and arrived in the city later.

'I don’t care about the Nobel Prize'

After linking his Greenland takeover push to the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jan 20) that her "doesn't care" about the prize. This came days after the American president sent a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store saying that he does not feel any obligation for peace after the country denied the Nobel prize to him. “I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize, and I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding,” Trump told reporters.