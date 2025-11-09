/‘Hostile Democrats are responsible for unrest in Minneapolis’: White House on ICE protests after second fatal shooting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump doesn't want people to be hurt or killed on America's streets. She blamed the democratic leaders in Minnesota for the tragic death of 37-year old Alex Petti in an ICE raid on Saturday. "Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America's streets," Leavitt told reporters.



"This tragedy occurred as a result of deliberate and hostile resistance by democratic leaders and the state of Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other elected democrats were spreading lies about federal enforcement officers who are fighting against illegal aliens accused of murder, crimes, rapes and drug smuggling," she said during a press conference at White House.

She further said that President Trump held a call with Governor Walz to restore law and order in Minnesota and called for local police assistance in apprehending illegal aliens wanted for crimes.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump deployed his trusted aide and Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to stabilise federal enforcement operations after unrest in Minneapolis following the second death in raids conducted by ICE agents. Trump reiterated his allegations that the protests are bing being organised by the Democrats with an alleged 20 billion dollar fraud. "A major investment is going on with respect to massive 20 billion dollar, plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota and is at least partially responsible for the violent organised protests going on in the streets," he said in a Truth Social post.



Several cities across Minnesota, especially Minneapolis, erupted in protests after agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot another individual in less than a month during a high-stakes immigration raid. The victim, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, was killed on Saturday, January 24, while reportedly attempting to film the federal operation and assist a bystander.

This tragedy follows the earlier death of Renee Good, a mother and poet, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7 while she was in her vehicle.