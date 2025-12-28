'Hindu lives matter' slogans and Hanuman Chalisa: Massive protest in London against violence on minorities in Bangladesh - WATCH

Amid unrest in Bangladesh, members of Hindu communities protested in London on Saturday (Dec 28) demanding justice for minorities. The protesters gathered outside Bangladesh High Commission, played Bangladeshi national anthem 'Amar Shonar Bangla' and demanded end of violence against minorities. They also demanded accountability from Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government over killing of two Hindu men in the violence that erupted after the murder of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The protesters included members from Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK under the banner 'Justice for Hindus,' who chanted 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raised slogans of 'Hindu Lives Matter' during the protest.

Speaking to ANI, "Our enthusiastic and respectful audience included students, professionals, parents with children, elderly activists and interfaith leaders, all united in urging protection of minority rights and accountability for human rights abuses," BHAS UK said in a statement. “The minority communities of Bangladesh are facing long-standing concerns over discrimination, violence, murder and demographic decline,” BHAS UK statement added.

Bangladesh in chaos

Bangladesh is engulfed in renewed clashes after the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Violence erupted in several cities, with his party Inqilab Moncho blaming Yunus-led government for his murder. Two Hindu men, Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, have also been killed in the violence. Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University, was known for his anti-India views and was reportedly part of 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

Elections are scheduled in February 2026 in Bangladesh. Former PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman has returned to the country after 17 years in self-imposed exile. Rahman arrived in Dhaka on Dec 25 with his wife Dr Zubaid, daughter Zaima and pet cat Zeebu. The BNP is widely seen as an election frontrunner. His election pitch for a united Bangladesh comes amid pressure on Yunus government for killing of Hadi. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has boycotted the polls.