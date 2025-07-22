/‘He’s tired as sh*t’: Hunter Biden blames sleeping pills for Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance

Hunter Biden, in an interview released on Monday (Jul 21), revealed the reason behind his father, former president Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against US President Donald Trump. Following the infamous debate, the Democrat was forced to step down as presidential candidate after losing popularity. Hunter Biden said that this happened as he was taking Ambien, a medication used for treating sleeping problems, due to his travel.

“And I’ll tell you what, I know exactly what happened in that debate. He (Joe Biden) flew around the world, basically the mileage he could have flown around the world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as sh*t,” the former president’s son said in an interview released on Monday with YouTube creator Andrew Callaghan.

“They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights,” Hunter Biden added. Ambien is a medication used, which is used in short-term treatment of sleeping problems.

Joe Biden prepared for the debate for several days with his aides at Camp David, a country retreat for the president of the United States in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park. Before that, the former president took two trips to Europe and visited the US West Coast for a fundraiser.

The Democrat was criticised after he struggled to voice his thoughts during the presidential debate against then-Republican presidential candidate Trump on June 27, following which he faced backlash over his candidacy for the 2024 elections.

Less than a month later, Biden stepped aside as the presidential candidate and former vice president Kamala Harris took his spot as the Democratic candidate. However, she lost the November elections against Trump.

In the days following the disastrous debate that led to the downfall of his political career, Joe Biden blamed jet lag after two overseas trips earlier that month for his performance in the debate.