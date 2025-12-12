"US envoy says PM Modi supports Trump’s peace efforts in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a phone call on Thursday (Dec 11), US Ambassador Sergio Gor confirmed. The US diplomat added that PM Modi reiterated his support for Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. This comes amid trade tension between the two countries after Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods earlier this year, citing Russian oil imports.

“President Trump spoke with Prime Minister Modi this morning. A GREAT call between two friends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his support for the President’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine,” Sergio Gor wrote on X.

Earlier, PM Modi said that he had a “very warm and engaging” conversation with Trump. He added that the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the nations and discussed regional and international developments. The Indian prime minister added that India and the US continue to work together for global peace.