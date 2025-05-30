/‘Go back to India’: Vivek Ramaswamy faces racist backlash online amid tension around H-1B visa programme

India-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy recently faced severe racist backlash after he posted pictures with his wife on social media, celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. This comes amid the growing tensions around the H-1B visa program in the US.

“In the fall of 2011, I met a brilliant medical student named Apoorva & asked her out on a first date - to head west for a weekend & hike Flattop Mountain in the Rockies. She accepted. We got within striking distance of the summit when a blizzard hit. I was foolishly stubborn about still making it, when she grabbed my hand, looked me in the eye, & said we had a lifetime ahead to come back and finish it. 14 years & two kids later, we finally made it back to celebrate our 10-year wedding anniversary this weekend. Grateful for the love of my life & every day of our journey together,” the former DOGE member wrote on X.

Social media backlash

The post quickly went viral and was flooded with racist comments as several social media users told the couple to “go back to India” while some said he “should be deported”.

“Don't you have mountains in your home country?” a user wrote

A third said, “We would rather you go back to India and explore the hiking trails there.”

“I don’t believe a word of this is true,” another person wrote.

Outrage against immigration

In recent weeks, there has been increasing outrage around immigration and foreign workers. Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar has also faced racist attacks online.

Despite his criticism of the H-1B visa programme, which allows skilled foreign workers to live and work in the United States, Ramaswamy has faced backlash due to his Indian identity.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 70 per cent of H-1B recipients in 2023 were Indian nationals. Critics have argued that the program undercuts American jobs.