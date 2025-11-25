Anti-Indian slogans were chanted during ‘Khalistan Referendum’ organised by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in Ottawa this Sunday. The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned in India under the UAPA for extremist activities, had announced the unauthorised referendum. Videos from the referendum day on social media showed several Khalistani supporters chanting anti-India slogans, , including calls to “kill” Indian leaders.

Footage also showed presence of police officers during the event, but no action was taken against those chanting the slogans. Videos also showed these Khalistani supporters desecrating the Indian flag. SFJ claimed that over 53,000 Sikhs from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec took part in the ‘Khalistan Referendum.’ SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated a terrorist by India, also addressed attendees via a satellite message.

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik reacted on the event an called it ‘farcical.’ He said that India does not object to people raising political demands. “You people know what a referendum is. You have done referendums in the past. You know how farcical this is. Referendums have a certain process. This is a referendum by Canadians done in Canada. If you want to do it, do it. The problem that happens is that back home in India they see this as Canadian interference in India as Canadians see anything as Indian interference in Canada. That's something Canada has to think about,” he said in an interview to CBC.

Canada's move against 'Khalistani extremists'

The Referendum took place just a day after Canadian PM Mark Carney met with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Earlier in June, Canada termed "Khalistani extremists" a national security threat for the country in a key intelligence report. In its annual report to Parliament, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service or CSIS said, "while there were no Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs)-related attacks in Canada in 2024, ongoing involvement in violent activities by CBKEs continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests". This was the first time that Canada used the term ‘extremists’ for Khalistanis. India has over the years expressed its concerns over Khalistani extremists getting space in Canada.