/'Getting to know each other': Donald Trump postpones planned tariff after talks with Mexican President

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would postpone a planned tariff hike on Mexican products and instead keep duties at existing levels for 90 days. He made the decision after speaking with Claudia Sheinbaum, his Mexican counterpart.

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90-day period, the same Deal as we had for the last short period," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. The country currently faces a 25 percent US tariff on goods for not entering under a North American trade pact.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico will seek a long-term deal with the United States to avoid tariffs.

"We avoided the tariff increase... and secured 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue," Sheinbaum said after speaking with Trump.

What did Donald Trump say?



Donald Trump said he was getting to know the Mexican President.

"I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems and assets of the Border," he wrote on Truth Social.

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90-day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer," he added.