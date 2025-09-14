/‘Getting rid of Hamas leaders abroad would end Gaza war, free hostages’: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday accused the Hamas leadership of not caring about the people in Gaza and specifically blamed the Hamas leaders living abroad for repeatedly blocking ceasefire attempts that would end the Gaza war and ensure the release of the remaining hostages. “The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don’t care about the people in Gaza,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X. “They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war. Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war.”

Several reports in Israeli media outlets interpreted the prime minister’s social media post as implying that the Israeli strike in Doha to take out top-ranking Hamas officials had failed.

Two days ago, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post of the increased likelihood that no senior Hamas officials were killed in the strike. Some senior Hamas officials are believed to have been injured, but even this has not yet been fully confirmed.

The reports said that Netanyahu’s post strongly hints that the Israeli strike in Qatar on Tuesday failed and that the Hamas leaders are still alive and should be targeted again.

The United States is “not happy” about Israel’s airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, but the attack will not change Washington’s allied status with Israel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday as he departed for the region.

“Obviously, we were not happy about it, the president was not happy about it,” he told reporters shortly before leaving from Washington for discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it—primarily, what impact does this have” on the diplomatic efforts to bring about a truce in war-ravaged Gaza, Rubio added.

Netanyahu and Rubio to visit Western Wall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the Western Wall together on Sunday at 2 pm, according to Netanyahu’s office.