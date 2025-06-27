/'Full trade barrier dropping': Trump says will reach a trade deal with India as Indian delegation reaches Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 27) said that the US will reach a deal with India, adding that his administration will be sending letters very quickly to most countries for the deal. Trump was speaking at the media briefing at the White House, discussing several pressing issues.

The US president said that a "full trade barrier dropping", while talking about the India-US trade deal.

"India...we will reach a deal. We will be going to have a full trade barrier dropping," he said, adding, "I am not sure this will be all happening ...but we are going to wait for it."

While talking about the deal with China and the UK, the US president said that it is through and the administration will "send letters very quickly to most countries for the deal."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said a "very big" trade deal with India could be on the cards. This comes days after Trump signed a new agreement with China.

Speaking at the “Big Beautiful Bill” event at the White House, Trump said the US was “going to open up India,” further hinting at significant progress in a trade agreement.

"Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China," he said.

This comes as a senior-level Indian delegation, led by Chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal, reached Washington to hold discussions on the possible trade deal.