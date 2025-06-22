/‘First comes strength, then comes peace’: Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘bold decision’ after US strikes Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Jun 22) hailed US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran. In a video message, Netanyahu said that the US has “done what no other country on earth could do.” This comes after Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that US conducted a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump! Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do.”

Netanyahu further said that history will record that Trump acted to “deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons.” The Israeli prime minister added that the US president has created “pivoted history” that can help lead the Middle East and other nations to “a future of prosperity and peace.”

“President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace. And President Trump in the United States acted with a lot of strength,” he said.

Thanking the US president, Netanyahu said, “President Trump, I thank you, people of Israel thank you, and forces of civilisation thank you. God bless America, God bless Israel, and may God bless our unshakable, our lion’s unbreakable faith.”

In his first address to the nation after the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Trump called Tehran the “bully of the Middle East”. He said that Iran's nuclear facilities were “completely and totally obliterated.”

Announcing the strikes, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”