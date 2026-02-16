/‘F**k away to Russia’: Zelensky wants US, Europe to deport Russian elites, here’s why

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday (Feb 16), urged the US and European nations to deport Russian elites who support Moscow’s war effort. In a post on social media platform X, Zelensky said that rich relatives of Russian officials must return home from European countries since they lack “respect" for anyone.

"Europeans have done a lot. But they haven’t yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy, Rosatom, the persons and their relatives, their children, who live off their money in Europe, in the United States, who pay with these profits for their education at European universities, who own real estate in the United States. A lot of real estate. They financially support children and relatives everywhere," the Ukrainian leader said in the post.

"F**k away to Russia. Go home. You don't respect anybody in the United States. You don't respect the rules. You don't respect democracy. You don't respect Ukraine or Europe. Go home," he added to the post.

