/'F***ing dictator thug': Hunter Biden's profanity-laced podcast, slams Trump for 'illegal aliens' crackdown

Former US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, went on with a profanity-filled rant against US President Donald Trump and his administration's efforts on mass deportations, during an interview with Philadelphia podcaster Andrew Callaghan. He even said that if he were in office, he would have warned the El Salvadoran president to send the immigrants back, or he would invade.

During the three-hour conversation, Biden slammed Trump, calling him a "f***ing dictator thug" for his move to deport violent illegal immigrants to El Salvadorian prison. When Callaghan asked if Biden meant Trump or Bukele was a "thug," Biden said, "both."

“I would pick up the phone and call the president in El Salvador and say, you either f***ing send them back or I’m going to f***ing invade,” he said.

Calling it a "f***ing crime", Biden continued, slamming Democrats for appeasing what he referred to as the "f***ing Trumpian sense" of white voters.

“People are really upset about illegal immigration? F**k you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f***ing table? Who do you think washes your dishes?” he said as he got furious.

"And what we're going to do is we're going to send masked men to this marginalized group, and we are going to take them, put them on planes, put them on buses, put them on trains, and send them to a prison camp in a foreign country," Biden said.

He further stressed that White men are "4-5 times more likely" to commit a crime than illegal immigrants. "You think that the prison in El Salvador is not a f***ing concentration camp, you're out of your f***ing mind."