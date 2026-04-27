/'Everyone is paying the price': UN Secretary-General appeals to reopen Strait of Hormuz

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday (April 27) appealed to the Security Council to reopen Strait of Hormuz as the blockade has impacted global energy security, food supplies and trade, impacting the world economy hard. He stressed that the "passage is an economic and humanitarian imperative and everyone is paying the price..".

Guterres while making the appeal said that navigational rights through the Strait of Hormuz must be respected under the Resolution 2817.

"These principles must be upheld in full and without delay. I appeal to the parties, open the strait, let ships pass. No tolls, no discrimination. Let trade resume. Let the global economy breathe," said the UN Secretary-General.

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Iran has offered to end its control over the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts naval blockade and ends the war. But the US President Donald Trump seems unlikely to accept Iran's offer.

The naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz by US prevents Iran from selling oil, thus impacting global prices and economies.

"US requested negotiations"

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On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister during his visit to Russia said that US has requested negotiations and that they are looking into it.

“It is clear that Iran is standing up to the world's greatest superpower and they have not achieved a single one of their goals. That is why they have requested negotiations and we are looking into it,” says Araghchi in Moscow.

The second round of talks, after the ceasefire ended last week has failed to take shape. Iran has often blamed the US for not showing any seriousness in negotiation and has not committed to direct talks with the US.