/‘Escalation of tensions’: Russia warns UN over vote to reimpose sanctions on Iran

Russia on Saturday (Sep 20) slammed the United Nations Security Council vote to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran, warning of “escalation of tensions” surrounding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme. Moscow added that the sanctions against its key ally had “nothing to do with diplomacy”. This comes after the UNSC voted to reimpose the sanctions on Iran on Friday after European pressure.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said that it has repeatedly highlighted the “illegal nature of actions of the European powers participating in Iran’s nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The Russian side has repeatedly pointed out the provocative and illegal nature of the actions of the European countries participating in the JCPOA,” it said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The JCPOA provides relief from UN sanctions for Iran in exchange for UN-monitored restrictions on its nuclear activities. The 2015 deal involved Britain, France and Germany among its parties, who allege that Iran has reneged on its commitments under the deal. The agreement has been moribund after the US pulled out in 2018 during the first term of President Donald Trump.

The Russian ministry said, “These actions have nothing to do with diplomacy and lead exclusively to a further escalation of tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.”

Earlier in August, Moscow warned of “irreparable consequences” if sanctions are reimposed on its key ally.