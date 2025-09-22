/‘Error by a staff member’: White House removes ‘racist’ post on Obamas by Trump, dismisses fake outrage’

After a massive outrage over an objectionable post by the US President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday (Feb 6) that it was "made in error by a staff member, and has been removed". A White House official told AFP, "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down." Trump's spokeswoman had dismissed "fake outrage" over the post.

What was the post?

Trump sparked outrage after he posted a video on his Truth Social account that depicted former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, as monkeys. The 1-minute-long clip focused on claims by the ballot-counting company Dominion Voting Systems that it helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.

The American president shared the clip on Thursday (Feb 5) in which Obamas' face appeared on the body of a monkey for about one second, with the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight" playing in the background. Shortly, the video received a few thousand likes on Trump's platform. It drew extreme criticism from Democrats and other public figures, with many highlighting the "racist" angle of the clip.

Public outrage

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, condemned Trump's act of sharing the clip and said, “Disgusting behaviour by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now."