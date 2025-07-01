/'Elon is American': Musk disappointed in Trump after 'head back to South Africa' threat, says THIS on subsidy cut

Tech giant Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump are now fighting about the EV subsidy in the United States of America. The war of words broke out after the Tesla boss renewed his campaign against Trump's ‘big beautiful bill’, stating that a new ‘America Party’ will be launched if the bill is passed. In response, Trump said that he would have to return to South Africa if he didn't get EV subsidies in the US. The US president also claimed that he was always against the EV mandate - a fact known by Musk since he endorsed Trump. Now, Musk has dared the Trump administration to remove at subsidies. He had earlier claimed that subsidies won't affect Tesla, in fact, it would help his company.

In his opposition to Musk, he also said that lawmakers who support the bill "should hang their heads in shame", as they had won their elections on the promise of cutting spending. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he wrote on X. “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year,” Musk said in another post.

Trump slams Musk

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the EV mandate was a part of his campaign and Musk knew this. He said that Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, gets “more subsidies than any human in history.” He also said that without subsidy, Musk would be forced to "close shop and head back home to South Africa." This is the first time Trump has spoken about Musk's South African origin. In the USA, electric vehicle (EV) buyers can receive a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for new vehicles and up to $4,000 for used EVs.