/'Elon is American': Musk disappointed in Trump after 'head back to South Africa' threat, says THIS on subsidy cut

The war of words broke out after the Tesla boss renewed his campaign against Trump's ‘big beautiful bill’, stating that a new ‘America Party’ will be launched if the bill is passed.
Tech giant Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump are now fighting about the EV subsidy in the United States of America. The war of words broke out after the Tesla boss renewed his campaign against Trump's ‘big beautiful bill’, stating that a new ‘America Party’ will be launched if the bill is passed. In response, Trump said that he would have to return to South Africa if he didn't get EV subsidies in the US. The US president also claimed that he was always against the EV mandate - a fact known by Musk since he endorsed Trump. Now, Musk has dared the Trump administration to remove at subsidies. He had earlier claimed that subsidies won't affect Tesla, in fact, it would help his company.
In his opposition to Musk, he also said that lawmakers who support the bill "should hang their heads in shame", as they had won their elections on the promise of cutting spending. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he wrote on X. “Anyone who campaigned on the PROMISE of REDUCING SPENDING , but continues to vote on the BIGGEST DEBT ceiling increase in HISTORY will see their face on this poster in the primary next year,” Musk said in another post.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the EV mandate was a part of his campaign and Musk knew this. He said that Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, gets “more subsidies than any human in history.” He also said that without subsidy, Musk would be forced to "close shop and head back home to South Africa." This is the first time Trump has spoken about Musk's South African origin. In the USA, electric vehicle (EV) buyers can receive a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for new vehicles and up to $4,000 for used EVs.
Trump and Musk had a massive fallout in May, over a $5 trillion tax and spending bill after the tech mogul left the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It all started when Elon Musk, in a social media post, called the bill "outrageous and a disgusting abomination". When Trump, in a press conference, said that Musk knew about the bill since the very beginning, Musk called him a liar and said that the “big and ugly” bill would raise the national debt significantly. Musk, a key ally of President Trump, who donated $300 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, made explosive revelations in an all-out war of words on social media, prompting the US president to say that their “relationship is now over.” Musk claimed that Trump's name is in Epstein's files, only to delete the post later, while Donald Trump said that the tech giant “will face consequences” if he funds the Democrats. Musk even went on to claim that Trump would lose the 2024 Presidential polls without him. Later, in a reconciliation of sorts, Musk apologised for his remarks and Trump said ‘he had no hard feelings’ against the tech giant.