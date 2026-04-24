Ukrainian officials have reportedly proposed to rename a part of the Donbas region, which is coveted by Russia, to “Donnyland” as a nod to US President Donald Trump’s efforts against Moscow. The moniker is a reference to “Donbas” and “Donald”. According to a report, officials in Kyiv have repeatedly brought up the idea of Donnyland to the US. This comes as the war in Ukraine continues for more than four years, with Russia capturing the vast majority of Donbas and continuing to seek control of Donetsk.

According to a New York Times report, citing people familiar with the negotiations, the renaming of Donbas was a part of an effort to convince the Trump administration to put more pressure on Russia’s territorial demands. Although there has been no official document suggesting the move. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue fighting until Russian forces seize a key administrative boundary on the edge of the Donbas, the industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Russia first began waging war in 2014.

The report added that the proposed “Donnyland” would cover an area of about 50 miles long and 40 miles wide in northeastern Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces have maintained a strong defensive belt despite sustained Russian offensives. Kyiv envisions the zone as a fortified buffer, reducing the risk of deeper incursions while buying time for longer-term security arrangements.

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The proposal for Donnyland even went as far as a negotiator creating its flag, coloured green and gold, and a national anthem using ChatGPT, the report added. It is not clear whether the US side saw these symbols.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have also explored a “Monaco model” for the region, referencing the Mediterranean city-state, in which a semi-autonomous entity with economic incentives is designed to stabilise the area while keeping it aligned with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed the importance of US support, saying that the only man who can end the war in Ukraine is Trump. “I trust President Trump because he’s the president of the United States, because your people, your people voted for him, and I respect their choice, and I will work with President Trump,” Zelensky told NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this year.