/'Don't think they will complain': India never raised Pakistan mediation role on Iran, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who is on a state visit to India said on Monday (May 25) that New Delhi has its regular concerns with Pakistan about "armed terrorist groups operating from Pakistani territory that target India," but no question has ever come up regarding Pakistan's role as mediator in the US-Iran war.

"They're always concerned about, obviously. India is always pointing to the fact that there are armed terrorist groups operating from Pakistani territory that target India. They're always concerned about that. But as far as the role they played as a mediator and a facilitator in the Iran situation, it never came up. I don't think that they would complain about that. I mean, their issue with Pakistan is different,' said Rubio when asked if the Indian side raised any concerns regarding Pakistan playing the role of a mediator in the US-Iran conflict.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday directed his negotiation team “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social he said, “The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!”.

This comes after Trump on Saturday (May 23) said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between the two countries, sparking speculation of an announcement.