/‘Dirty cops’: Trump turns on ex-FBI ally Christopher Wray, accuses him of Capitol cover-up

US President Donald Trump, who in recent days has targeted a number of his political rivals in what is being described as a campaign of retribution, has now set his vengeful eyes on a former ally: Ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he himself hand-picked in 2017. In a Saturday (Sep 27) tirade on Truth Social, Trump accused Wray of lying about the FBI’s role in the notorious January 6 Capitol attack, just days after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on charges of obstruction and false statements.

Trump slams Wray for 'lying' to the country

Trump seized on a Blaze News article that claimed 274 FBI agents were present at the Capitol during the riot, though the report itself clarified they were deployed only after violence erupted, not embedded beforehand.

Calling the Capitol riots a "Hoax" Trump wrote, “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” while insisting Wray had misled the country.

The POTUS then suggested the agents acted as “agitators and insurrectionists,” not law enforcement. “That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials’.”

“That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake,” he said, slamming former FBI director James Comey who he recently labelled a “dirty cop”.

Trump hinted that Wray could soon face legal jeopardy similar to Comey, declaring: “I owe this investigation of ‘Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians’ to them! Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do”

Who is Christopher Wray?

Wray, appointed by Trump in 2017 after Comey’s firing. He resigned in 2024 rather than be dismissed after his relationship with Trump turned sour. His departure cleared the way for Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist, to lead the FBI.