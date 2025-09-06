After US President Donald Trump backtracked on his claim that Washington had "lost India and Russia to China," and said relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained strong, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated by saying he shares similar sentiments and that both the countries are important global strategic partners.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

What Trump said say about India, PM Modi

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Friday, Trump had posted a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.” May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

However, hours later, Trump backtracked on being asked about his post and who he blames for losing India to China. Speaking to reporters at the White House Trump said, "I don't think we have (lost India)." He added, "I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago...".