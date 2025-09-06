/PM Modi to skip UN General Assembly session amid Trump Tariff tensions, Jaishankar to represent India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the UN General Assembly session to be held in New York from September 23-29. According to the revised provisional list of speakers that earlier had PM Modi's name, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will now deliver India’s statement on September 27.

The list that was revised on Friday had the name of PM Modi as speaker and he would have address the General Debate on September 26.

This comes amid tensions between India and the United States over heavy tariffs being imposed by Trump on New Delhi as a ‘punitive measure' for purchasing oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will open on September 9 but the high-level General Debate will take place from September 23-29. Brazil will open the debate followed by the United States.