/'Cuba is failing and is going to be next', says Trump amid reports of Russia oil tanker reaching the Island

US President Donald Trump has again said that Cuba, a country situated 90 miles from Florida and that is reeling under sanctions by Washington will be "next" after the military operation against Iran and it will fail soon. Sanction imposed by the US has put immense financial pressure on the Caribbean Island sparking strong conversations between both the countries.

While travelling on Air Force One to Washington, DC Trump called the country a "mess" and said that the "Cuba is going to be next," in reply to a question posed by reporters.

"It's a failing country, and they're going to be next. Within a short period of time, it's going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We'll be there to help our great Cuban Americans out," he added.

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‘No problem with Russian oil tanker reaching Cuba'

He was also asked about reports of Russian oil tanker likely to be allowed to reach Cuba to which he said he has “no problem” with it.

"I told them, if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem whether it's Russia or not," Trump told reporters, as reported by AFP.

"We have a tanker out there. We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they need… they have to survive," he added.

According to tracking data the oil tanker is carrying approximately 730,000 barrels of oil and is just off the eastern tip of the island. It is expected to land in the city of Matanzas by Tuesday, reported the news agency.