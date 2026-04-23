/'Crooked victory': Trump claims Virginia redistricting vote was 'rigged' as Democrats win face legal challenges

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr 22) said that the voting in Virginia to approve the new electoral map was "rigged." He made similar claims over the 2020 election in which he lost and the Democrats won. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Republicans were winning and then ‘Mail In Ballot Drop’ happened. He said that Democrats have got a “crooked victory” as the “language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive.” He hinted that Republicans will go to the court over the election and said that he is waiting to see if courts will “fix the travesty of justice.”

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT…In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive. As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of Justice", he wrote on Truth Social. It must be noted that the referendum is already facing multiple legal challenges.

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What happened in Virginia?

Voters in Virginia backed a new electoral map on Tuesday (April 21) in a referendum that could shift the balance of power in the US House of Representatives, potentially giving Democrats up to four additional seats. The vote centers on the contentious issue of “gerrymandering”, the long-standing practice of redrawing electoral boundaries to favour a political party. The vote is part of a broader national fight over district lines, with Trump hinting that he would do so for Republican-ruled states. Under the approved plan in Virginia, Democrats could gain a strong advantage in 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, compared to their previous 6-5 edge. The result is seen as a setback for Trump and Republicans.