/'Cowardly threat, we don't grovel': Iran denies Trump's claims of Tehran reaching out to White House for negotiations

Iran's Mission to the UN on Wednesday (June 18) said that no Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House, calling Trump's claims "despicable lies".

In a post on X, Iran's Mission to the UN stressed that Iran does not negotiate under duress and shall not accept peace under duress.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House," the post read.

On Trump's statement about the Iranian Supreme Leader, Iran stated, "The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to “take out” Iran’s Supreme Leader."

"Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance," it added.

Further, it stated that Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures.

Hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a direct threat to America and said that Iran won't surrender, US President Donald Trump has claimed that the Islamic Republic wants to “negotiate.”

Speaking to reporters at new flag pole installation event in the White House, Trump said that patience has already run out with Iran.

Calling Iran “schoolyard bullies', Trump said that it is very late to talk and that Iran should have approached the US within 60 days period that he had given.

Trump's statements comes hours after Khamenei in a televised address issued a grave warning to the US, telling the country it would suffer “irreparable damage” if it engages in military action against Iran amid its conflict with Israel.

Trump also hinted that he might join Israel in striking Iran, or might not do it, adding that nobody knows what he's going to do.

When asked about joining Israeli strikes on Iran in the air, the US president said, "I may do it, I may not do it."