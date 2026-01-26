/'Could seriously impair relations': Bangladesh slams India for allowing Sheikh Hasina's 'hate speech'

A day after ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina addressed the public for the first time since fleeing her country after 2024 uprising, the interim Bangladesh government has raised objection and expressed their surprise over the incident. Bangladesh said that it was “surprised" and “shocked" that Indian authorities allowed the event to take place. Dhaka has sought Hasina's extradition from India, with Indian government stating that Hasina's stay is a personal call taken by her and she can stay here as long as she wants. Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after she fled Bangladesh as her government fell amid massive student protest.

What Bangaldesh government said?

In a statement, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said the speech had deeply angered both the government and the public and that the move to allow Hasina to speak in public could harm ties between the two countries.. “The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked. Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech… constitute a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh." According to the foreign ministry, permitting the speech created “a dangerous precedent" that could “seriously impair bilateral relations".

A Dhaka court sentenced Hasina to death by hanging after declaring her guilty in absentia on charges including incitement, issuing orders to kill and failing to prevent atrocities.

Sheikh Hasina's first public speech