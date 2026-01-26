/'Could seriously impair relations': Bangladesh slams India for allowing Sheikh Hasina's 'hate speech'

A day after ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina addressed the public for the first time since fleeing her country after 2024 uprising, the interim Bangladesh government has raised objection and expressed their surprise over the incident. Bangladesh said that it was “surprised" and “shocked" that Indian authorities allowed the event to take place. Dhaka has sought Hasina's extradition from India, with Indian government stating that Hasina's stay is a personal call taken by her and she can stay here as long as she wants. Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after she fled Bangladesh as her government fell amid massive student protest.
What Bangaldesh government said?
In a statement, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said the speech had deeply angered both the government and the public and that the move to allow Hasina to speak in public could harm ties between the two countries.. “The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked. Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech… constitute a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh." According to the foreign ministry, permitting the speech created “a dangerous precedent" that could “seriously impair bilateral relations".
A Dhaka court sentenced Hasina to death by hanging after declaring her guilty in absentia on charges including incitement, issuing orders to kill and failing to prevent atrocities.
Sheikh Hasina's first public speech
In a major public address, just weeks before Bangladesh goes to polls, Hasina has said that the country cannot hold free and fair elections while the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus remains in power. Speaking via an audio message played to an audience at Delhi’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia on Friday, Hasina sharply criticised the Yunus-led government, describing it as an “illegal” regime that has plunged Bangladesh into ‘chaos and suppressed democracy’. “Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections until the shadow of the Yunus clique is lifted from the people of Bangladesh,” she said. Hasina, who was ousted in August 2024 following protests that ended her 15-year rule, called for “restoring democracy by removing the illegal Yunus administration”. “The homeland won through the supreme Liberation War under the leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is now ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators.” Hasina targeted Yunus personally, accusing him of corruption and betrayal, labelling him a “corrupt, power-hungry traitor, who has bled our nation dry with his all-consuming paradigms, staining the soul of our motherland”.