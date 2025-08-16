/'China is very patient': Trump says Xi told him China won’t invade Taiwan till he is US president

US President Donald Trump claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would not launch an invasion of Taiwan while he is in office. In an interview with Fox News’ Special Report on Friday, Trump said, “I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see.” He added, “He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that,’ but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient.’”

When did Trump and Xi speak?

Trump confirmed that he and Xi had their first official call of his second presidential term in June. He also mentioned in April that Xi had contacted him earlier this year, though he did not give a date for that call.

Why is Taiwan a flashpoint?

Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of its territory and has repeatedly pledged to reunify with the island, by force if necessary. Taiwan firmly rejects those claims. The Chinese Embassy in Washington described Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in US-China relations. Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu urged Washington to stick to the “one-China principle” and to “handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

How did Taiwan react to Trump’s comments?