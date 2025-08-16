/'China is very patient': Trump says Xi told him China won’t invade Taiwan till he is US president

Trump claimed Chinese President Xi assured him China wouldn't invade Taiwan during Trump's presidency, emphasising Xi’s patience and suggesting no conflict would occur while he remains in office.
US President Donald Trump claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would not launch an invasion of Taiwan while he is in office. In an interview with Fox News’ Special Report on Friday, Trump said, “I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don’t believe there’s any way it’s going to happen as long as I’m here. We’ll see.” He added, “He told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that, and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that,’ but he also said, ‘But I am very patient, and China is very patient.’”
Trump confirmed that he and Xi had their first official call of his second presidential term in June. He also mentioned in April that Xi had contacted him earlier this year, though he did not give a date for that call.
Beijing insists that Taiwan is part of its territory and has repeatedly pledged to reunify with the island, by force if necessary. Taiwan firmly rejects those claims. The Chinese Embassy in Washington described Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in US-China relations. Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu urged Washington to stick to the “one-China principle” and to “handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
Taiwan’s government has not yet issued an official response. But Wang Ting-yu, a senior MP from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, wrote on Facebook: “Taiwan was grateful for support from ‘our major ally’. However … Security cannot rely on the enemy’s promise, nor can it rely solely on the help from friends. Strengthening our own defence capability is fundamental!” Although Washington remains Taiwan’s main international backer and weapons supplier, it does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, in line with its recognition of Beijing.