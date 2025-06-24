/'Ceasefire violations UNACCEPTABLE': Qatar PM says Israel-Iran must 'respect' the agreement amid shaky ceasefire

Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran ceasefire situation, Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday (June 24) stressed that the US proposed that Qatar should initiate the ceasefire proposal, adding that all parties "must respect" the ceasefire.

The Qatari PM further said that the ceasefire violations are unacceptable.

Stressing how the ceasefire was reached, the prime minister said, "Our friends in the US proposed that Qatar initiate the proposal of ceasefire. We communicated with Iran" and then it was announced by US President Donald Trump.

"Ceasefire violations happening are unacceptable. All must agree to the agreement and must respect," Al Thani said during a joint news conference with Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam.

He further said that he got a call from the Iranian president, and expressed that such hostile acts are not expected from a friendly country. "The matter should be contained as soon as possible."

"From day one Qatar condemned the Israeli attack," the Qatari PM stressed, adding that the attack on Qatar is an unacceptable act.

Trending Stories

"We strongly and vehemently condemn Iran's attack on US base near Doha," he said.

On Monday, Iran’s missile strike hit the Al-Udeid Air Base near Doha. Following the attack, loud explosions were heard across central Doha and Lusail.

The Qatar PM said, "We succeeded in defending this attack. The Qatari Armed Forces carried out a successful operation where the Qatari air defence intercepted all missiles from Iran except one."

Iran’s state TV confirmed the launch of Operation Glad Tidings of Victory 'Bashar al Fateh' on Monday, targeting US forces stationed at the base. The strike came in retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, which President Donald Trump described as a “Bullseye!!!”

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that while Iran “shattered” the US air base in Qatar, the attack in no way “presents any danger to Qatar or its people", and added that Iran “remains committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historic relations” with Qatar.